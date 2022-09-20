Fiancée of Ravenswood Dr. murder victim speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 27, Sessily Bruner and her children witnessed her finacee’s murder. On Monday, she spoke with 14 News about the tragic incident.

Bruner says she and her three children still live in the house where it happened.

“Our whole world is upside down,” Bruner said. “We’re having to learn everything over again.”

She said on the night of the murder, she heard yelling coming from her kitchen, and she went to see what was happening.

“There was a man in front of him with a gun,” she said. “Trey had the baby in his arms, and he and the man were going back and forth. Trey said, ‘Don’t do this I got kids.’ He put the baby down, and the man started shooting.”

Police said they believe that man was Brandon Artis.

[Previous Story: Man facing murder charge in August shooting]

Part of what led to Artis’ arrest was a large amount of marijuana, which matched the description of drugs that had been stolen from the home.

Bruner said McGillicudy used to sell marijuana, and it’s likely what caused the confrontation.

“Some people say that he deserved it or that he was asking for it,” she said. “That’s just not true. It’s just not true at all... Trey wasn’t just ‘the weed man.’ Trey wasn’t a drug dealer; Trey was a father, a son, a brother, a husband. He was loved.”

She said if she could do it over, she’d stop him from ever selling.

“I hope somebody that sees this learns from it,” she said. “It’s just not worth it. Not worth it at all.”

She said at the end of the day, one person had a gun, one person pulled a trigger, and the four people who saw it happen are left to pick up the pieces

“When me and my son are separated, he gets anxiety,” she said. “He’s worried about me, he’s worried about people coming back here. Just a constant worrying that’s in all of us. After seeing something like that, it’s probably going to be like that for a while.”

She said it’s too expensive to move away, and the bullet holes that still line her kitchen and her baby’s high chair, serve as a reminder of wounds that will take a long time to heal.

Artis is being held without bond. Bruner thanked the detectives who worked to get an arrest.

