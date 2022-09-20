Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.

“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Neither Little League International nor Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages.

“They really appreciate all the support they’ve gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. “But they’re struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it’s a lot.”

Jace Oliverson was an assistant coach on the baseball team, while Easton’s younger brother Brogan was an alternate who was tapped to take his place after the fall. Snow Canyon was eliminated after two losses.

___

Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company

Latest News

Kendall Hamilton was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, police say.
Police: Manager charged with possession of stolen weapon after holding man at gunpoint
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
Officials provide construction update on US-41 Pigeon Creek Bridge
Officials provide construction update on US-41 Pigeon Creek Bridge
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights