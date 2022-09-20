Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event; 4 vintage planes arriving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes.

They say that a B-29 Super-fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a P-T-17 Boeing Stearman and President Eisenhower’s 1955 twin engine Air Force One will all be arriving at the museum on Petersburg Road.

That event is set to happen Thursday.

Officials with the museum say that the Air Force One plane is actually the smallest plane to ever be used as Air Force One.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be able to tour the planes between flights.

