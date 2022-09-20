Evansville Day School hosting blood drive with American Red Cross

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School and the American Red Cross are holding a blood drive Tuesday.

That’s happening from noon to 4 at Evansville Day School.

School officials say they are helping host the blood drive to help fill the lifesaving need in the community.

Organizers tell us students 16 and older are able to donate with permission from a parent or legal guardian.

If Evansville Day School meets its goal of at least 30 units of blood, one student will be awarded a $250 college scholarship.

The drive is open to the public.

Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.