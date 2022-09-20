Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Day School hosting blood drive with American Red Cross

Evansville Day School.
Evansville Day School.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School and the American Red Cross are holding a blood drive Tuesday.

That’s happening from noon to 4 at Evansville Day School.

School officials say they are helping host the blood drive to help fill the lifesaving need in the community.

Organizers tell us students 16 and older are able to donate with permission from a parent or legal guardian.

If Evansville Day School meets its goal of at least 30 units of blood, one student will be awarded a $250 college scholarship.

The drive is open to the public.

Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Man charged in August murder
Man facing murder charge in August shooting
Longtime horse trainer reacts to Churchill Downs reaching agreement to buy Ellis Park
Longtime horse trainer reacts to Churchill Downs reaching agreement to buy Ellis Park

Latest News

A two-day parole hearing began Monday, September 19 for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in...
WATCH LIVE: Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter resumes
Warrick Humane Society.
Warrick Humane Society hosting low-cast vaccinations Tuesday
Police called to shooting at East Iowa Street Tuesday morning.
EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning
UE hosting Constitution Day lecture