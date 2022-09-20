Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning

EPD: One person shot in morning shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a shooting in Evansville Tuesday morning.

They say it happened on East Iowa Street near Sherman Street.

That happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Evansville police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his home when another car pulled up and fired shots.

They say he was hit in the head but is expected to live.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Collins
Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Man charged in August murder
Man facing murder charge in August shooting
Longtime horse trainer reacts to Churchill Downs reaching agreement to buy Ellis Park
Longtime horse trainer reacts to Churchill Downs reaching agreement to buy Ellis Park

Latest News

Warrick Humane Society.
Warrick Humane Society hosting low-cast vaccinations Tuesday
UE hosting Constitution Day lecture
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/20
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: One person shot in morning shooting
EPD: One person shot in morning shooting