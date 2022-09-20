EPD: One person shot on E. Iowa St. Tuesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a shooting in Evansville Tuesday morning.

They say it happened on East Iowa Street near Sherman Street.

That happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Evansville police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his home when another car pulled up and fired shots.

They say he was hit in the head but is expected to live.

We’ll bring you updates as they come in.

