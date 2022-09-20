Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business.

The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side.

[Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]

According to a Facebook post, the pandemic is what led to the restaurant’s closing, as owners say they were unable to recover.

They say in order to keep the business open, they would need to raise prices so high that the restaurant would not be able to compete.

Officials say Emge’s last day will be Wednesday, September 21.

[Related Story: Emge’s Deli settling in at new north side location]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.