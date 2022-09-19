Day 2 parole hearing for Heath High School shooter resumes Tuesday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a West Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom.

Carneal’s two-day parole hearing began Monday, September 19.

The first day of the virtual hearing featured family members of the three students killed at Heath High School on December 1, 1997.

The five injured were also given the chance to speak to the parole board.

Of the seven people who testified, six want Carneal to remain behind bars.

The first day of the hearing lasted less than an hour.

On Tuesday, board members will question the now 39-year-old Carneal.

Back in September 2002, Carneal told a Louisville reporter he dealt with feelings of extreme sadness and loneliness since kindergarten.

”But if somebody would have just pulled me to the side and talked to me about what was going on, I probably...things would have been a lot different,” he said. “I probably would have talked to them. Told them how I was feeling.”

McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills said it’s possible the parole board could announce its decision sometime Tuesday.

Carneal is officially eligible for parole November 16.

