Voting locations finalized for Daviess Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Clerks Office has finalized the list of voting centers for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8.

They shared the list on their Facebook page.

Any qualified voter in Daviess County can vote at any of these locations on Election day.

There is early voting at Owensboro Christian Church only on Nov. 3 -5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note, the Sportscenter is not a voting center.

Daviess Co. Voting Centers
Daviess Co. Voting Centers(Daviess Co. Fiscal Court)

