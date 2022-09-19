USI Women’s Soccer falls to Morehead, in OVC Debut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer made their Ohio Valley Conference debut Sunday afternoon, playing to a close 1-0 loss at Morehead State University.

The road matchup at the Morehead State Eagles opened up the 2022 OVC schedule not only for the Screaming Eagles but also for the league.

USI got off to solid start in the match, earning four set pieces within the first nine minutes. The momentum quickly switched to Morehead State, as senior forward Colleen Swift scored in the 12th minute. Swift took an initial shot that USI senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) saved and deflected, but the deflection went off the post and Swift followed the ball back into the net.

Southern Indiana’s defense battled the rest of the first half to keep the match a one-goal contest until halftime. After a single shot in the opening half, USI found a spark offensively in the second half to generate more looks at goal.

The first 20 minutes of the second half saw USI earn five more set pieces, including two corner kicks. Junior midfielder Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio) and senior defender Alyssa Wright (Sellersburg, Indiana) got involved in the attack, taking a shot each in the second half’s early minutes.

In the middle portion of the second half, Wright put another shot toward goal along with freshman forward Emma Thurston (Leawood, Kansas). Both were saved by Morehead State’s freshman goalkeeper Erin Gibbs.

USI orchestrated multiple chances in the last five minutes of the match with four more set pieces, attempting to find the back of the goal to even the match, but none were successful.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss was the fourth one-goal match of the season for the Screaming Eagles.

Statistically, Southern Indiana took eight shots - three on goal, while Morehead State had 11 shots and seven on goal. USI earned five corner kicks to MSU’s three.

Wright and freshman midfielder Peyton Murphy (Bargersville, Indiana) led the Screaming Eagles with two shots each. Etienne finished with five saves in a full 90 minutes in goal for Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles will return home to Strassweg Field, Thursday evening at 5:30, for an OVC match against Tennessee Tech. Thursday’s home match has free admission thanks to The Women’s Hospital Deaconess.

