Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase

By Jamee French
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case.

38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase.

[Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]

The chase started after police say Roberts tried to use someone else’s ID at United Community Bank.

Now, they say they’re looking to see if this case is connected to the Felony Lane Gang, a group that’s been around for decades stealing identities to cash fake checks.

“One of the tellers said ‘oh, I don’t think this is Sarah,’ and they looked and were quickly like nope that’s not her,” said Sarah Thompson.

Thompson says it was an unsettling weekend after she found out that her ID got caught up in the mix, and the Florida woman was trying to use her identity to get money at the bank.

“It’s just so eerie,” said Thompson. “The more I thought about it that night, that somebody that I don’t even know, you know, was doodling my name over and over and over to try to make a fraudulent signature. That’s crazy to me.”

Thompson said the woman used a blonde wig and sunglasses as a disguise, but thankfully, her small town bank knew it was not her and notified police.

“Had they just been busy or not paying attention, it could have easily passed for me, honestly,” said Thompson. “I’m sure that the amount of the check you know, raised some flags, but she did a pretty good job dressing up like me.”

Morganfield police say they are still investigating the fraud and are looking in to seeing if it’s connected to the Felony Lane Gang.

As for Thompson, she’s left with a creepy feeling and a lot of unanswered questions.

“The girl was from Florida. So, what was she doing here, or was she even the one who stole it, or was she just given my information, you know. We don’t know, we don’t know any of those details,” said Thompson.

This is a joint investigation between the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Morganfield Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

