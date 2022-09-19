Birthday Club
UE men’s basketball facing long road stretch to open 2022-23 season

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, and the Purple Aces will be on a long and winding road during its non-conference slate.

[PREVIOUS: UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule]

UE will have eight road games, compared to just three home games before conference play begins. Part of that stretch includes the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, a multiple-team event being held at a neutral site in Savannah, Ga.

Some of the big matchups include games at Saint Louis, Central Florida and SMU.

14 Sports spoke with Aces’ coaches and players to get their thoughts on the schedule.

“You play the games where you play them, you play them when you play them,” UE head coach David Ragland said. “You have no excuses, and you go out there and do what you’re prepared to do. We’re gonna grow a lot as a team, through shared adversity. No better place than going on the road, when everyone there is against you and figuring out a way to be your best that night. It’s a quality schedule, it’s gonna be a competitive schedule.”

“I like playing away,” UE junior guard Blaise Beauchamp said. “I never thought it was a big difference to me. It’s the same goal, same hoop. I think it does help. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

The Purple Aces’ non-conference home games will be against Southeast Missouri, Campbell and Bellarmine.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

