Truck crashes into Jasper business
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday.
Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street.
They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.
A Jasper city sign and a pole were also hit.
Police say the store was closed at the time, and nobody was hurt.
They say the store has substantial damage.
