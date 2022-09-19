Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Truck crashes into Jasper business

Truck crashes into Sturms Hardware Store in Jasper
Truck crashes into Sturms Hardware Store in Jasper(Source: WITZ Radio)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday.

Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street.

They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.

A Jasper city sign and a pole were also hit.

Police say the store was closed at the time, and nobody was hurt.

They say the store has substantial damage.

Truck crashes into Sturms Hardware Store in Jasper
Truck crashes into Sturms Hardware Store in Jasper(Source: WITZ Radio)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews respond to four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
Coleman Sheridan
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Car flips over after accident on Franklin and First.
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

Latest News

Trayvon Rogers
Police: Shots fired at car with 5-year-old inside, Owensboro teen arrested
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
Man charged in August murder
Man charged in August murder
A two-day parole hearing began Monday, September 19 for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in...
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter to resume Tuesday