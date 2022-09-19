Truck crashes into Jasper business

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper hardware store was damaged when a truck crashed into it Monday.

Police say it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Sturms Hardware Store on Main Street.

They say the driver of the truck hit the parking stall, and then hit the accelerator instead of brake.

A Jasper city sign and a pole were also hit.

Police say the store was closed at the time, and nobody was hurt.

They say the store has substantial damage.

Truck crashes into Sturms Hardware Store in Jasper (Source: WITZ Radio)

