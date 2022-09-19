Birthday Club
Trial date set for man accused of 2014 murder

Brodey Murbarger.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for a man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

[Evansville man linked to murder of Megan Nichols, victim’s friend speaks out]

In 2020, Brodey Murbarger was arrested in connection to her death.

According to the court records, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him - including murder.

New records show his trial is set to start Monday, October 3.

