Trial date set for man accused of 2014 murder

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for a man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

In 2020, Brodey Murbarger was arrested in connection to her death.

According to the court records, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him - including murder.

New records show his trial is set to start Monday, October 3.

