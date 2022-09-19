Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 5.

Zach Clayton, McLean County: Clayton was everywhere on Friday night! Clayton had 11 carries for 87 yards, 1 catch for 20 yards, and 2 offensive touchdowns. That’s not all. On defense, Clayton forced and recovered a fumble, which he took 76 yards for a touchdown, and he also had 8 tackles, in the Cougars’ 42-13 win over Todd County Central.

Jason Rucker, RB, North: The sophomore running back went off, Friday night! Rucker had 17 carries for *257 yards* and 4 touchdowns! Two of the T-Ds were for 89 and 58 yards respectively. He helped lead the Huskies, to a big, 48-12 win over Bosse.

Devan Roberts, RB, Gibson Southern: The Titans’ lead running back piled up 24 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown! That helped Gibson Southern stay undefeated, with a 24-14 win over rival Southridge.

Trajdon Davis, QB, Henderson County: The Colonels’ signal caller completed 5 of 9 passes for 165 yards and *three* touchdowns. He also had 13 carries for 58 yards, and a touchdown run, in helping Henderson win 38-22 over Central Hardin.

