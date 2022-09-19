Summer’s sizzling finale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning thunderstorms dumped nearly an inch of rain on the Tri-State. Sunshine returned by mid morning and pushed temps into the upper 80s. Much hotter air will stream in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s high will punch into the mid 90s, near the record high of 95 set back in 1940. Skies will be sunny and it will be very humid, so the heat index may feel like 100. Wednesday will bring another sunny, hot and humid day with a high of 93 (the record for the day is 98 set in 2010). The Autumnal Equinox signals the first day of fall on Thursday...it will coincide with a strong cold front that will bolt in from the north and drop temperatures back into the middle 70s. Lows by Friday morning may even dip into the upper 40s. Scattered showers possible Saturday as high temps stay in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.