Silver Alert issued for missing Columbia City girl

12-year-old Emery Osborne
12-year-old Emery Osborne(Whitley Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl.

Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near a home in the 7500 block of E Hiler Rd in Columbia City wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.

ISP says she left the home to walk her dog. Family members say they have found the dog at the home, but have not heard from Emery since.

They say if you see her, please call the police at 260-244-6410 option 1 or 911 and let the dispatcher know your location.

