Police: Shots fired at car with 5-year-old inside, Owensboro teen arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Owensboro after police say he fired a gun at a car.

They say it happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street.

Officers say they found two adult victims who told them they had been shot at while driving a car.

There was also a 5 year-old child in the car at the time.

No one was hurt.

Police say they found 18-year-old Trayvon Rogers in the area that matched the description given for the suspect.

Detectives say they determined he did fire at the car.

Rogers was arrested on three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

This is not his first arrest.

