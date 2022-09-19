Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Shots fired at car with 5-year-old inside, Owensboro teen arrested

Trayvon Rogers
Trayvon Rogers(Daviess County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old was arrested in Owensboro after police say he fired a gun at a car.

They say it happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street.

Officers say they found two adult victims who told them they had been shot at while driving a car.

There was also a 5 year-old child in the car at the time.

No one was hurt.

Police say they found 18-year-old Trayvon Rogers in the area that matched the description given for the suspect.

Detectives say they determined he did fire at the car.

Rogers was arrested on three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

This is not his first arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews respond to four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
Coleman Sheridan
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Car flips over after accident on Franklin and First.
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

Latest News

Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival
Man charged in August murder
Man charged in August murder
A two-day parole hearing began Monday, September 19 for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in...
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter to resume Tuesday
12-year-old Emery Osborne
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl