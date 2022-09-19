Organization looking for transportation after 4 vehicle crash on Columbia St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An organization was left in need of transportation after a four vehicle crash on Saturday.

Founder for Foster Care In The U.S., Jessica Angelique says her company car was parked out front of her house when someone hit another moving car and totaled hers.

Angelique says the car was used to provide food, supplies and services to homeless youth.

She also witnessed the crash herself and says she is still shaken from the experience.

“I was in my home when all of this happened,” Angelique said. “I did hear a screech, or like skidding, and I just peeked out my curtain and I saw a dark object in the air, and that’s all I saw and I hit the floor.”

Fortunately, the car did not hit her home.

Angelique is asking for the community’s help to serve the homeless youth in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.