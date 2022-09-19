Oakland City University receives $750k Lilly Endowment Grant
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University officials say the university has received a $750,000 from Lilly Endowment, Inc.
According to a press release, the grant will be used to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region.
University officials say Lilly Endowment’s grant will allow OCU to offer three summer camps:
- A beginning coding camp
- An advanced game design camp
- A two-week intensive college-level computer science course for which students can receive college credit
According to a press release, the beginners camp will start in the summer of 2023, with the following two camps beginning in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.