Oakland City University receives $750k Lilly Endowment Grant

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University officials say the university has received a $750,000 from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

According to a press release, the grant will be used to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region.

University officials say Lilly Endowment’s grant will allow OCU to offer three summer camps:

A beginning coding camp An advanced game design camp A two-week intensive college-level computer science course for which students can receive college credit

According to a press release, the beginners camp will start in the summer of 2023, with the following two camps beginning in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

