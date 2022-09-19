Birthday Club
Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival

Fall Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Fall Festival.(tcw-wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival.

The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street.

They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to all 130 food booths.

The Fall Festival returns to Franklin Street Monday, October 3.

