Nut Club lays out electrical wiring ahead of Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just about two weeks away from the start of the Fall Festival.

The West Side Nut Club is already working hard getting things ready on Franklin Street.

They shared a video on Facebook Sunday, showing crews laying electrical wiring that will provide power to all 130 food booths.

The Fall Festival returns to Franklin Street Monday, October 3.

