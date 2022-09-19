New enrollment numbers released for USI and OCU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New enrollment numbers have been released for Oakland City University and the University of Southern Indiana.

Officials with USI say students of color and international students make up a record of 16.9% of the student population. However, the university also says their current enrollment, 7,361 students, is down 7.3% compared to the 2021 fall semester.

Officials with OCU in Vanderburgh County say their incoming class of undergraduate students is the largest it’s been in 16 years. Their student population has grown 36% since 2017.

