Mt. Vernon Officer arrested after crash at scene of shooting

Michael Collins
Michael Collins(Posey Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon Police Officer under investigation after troopers say he crashed while responding to the scene of a shooting, has been booked in jail and released on bond.

Troopers say the crash happened when police responded in August to the the shooting of Herbert Wade.

Court records show Michael Collins was charged Monday with Official Misconduct and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

Officer Collins was hospitalized after the crash in August.

The mug shot taken Monday shows he’s still in a neck brace.

We’ve reached out State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the prosecutor.

According to Mt. Vernon Police’s website, Collins was hired in 1998. He holds the position of Corporal and is a field training officer and crisis intervention officer.

