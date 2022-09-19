Mount Carmel football showing dominance on both sides of the ball

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel football team has kicked off the 2022 season in dominant fashion, opening with a 4-0 record to start the year.

The Golden Aces are scoring 55 points per game and allowing only eight points per game on the other side of the ball, all while playing the first three games on the road.

Friday was Mount Carmel’s home opener, which christened its brand-new turf field at the Snake Pit. Needless to say, the offense was rolling for the Golden Aces, but they are extremely proud of their defense.

“I think that’s kind of who we are,” Mount Carmel head coach Michael Brewer said. “The last few years, our success has really been a lot about defense and our ability to stop the run and be stout there. I think that’s been our identity at this point. We wanna play good defense, and that’s saved us in a lot of games. We hang our hat on defense. We take a lot of pride in it, and we’ve done a pretty good job so far this year playing it and I think we’re playing pretty well right now.”

“Our defense hasn’t really missed a beat from last year,” Mount Carmel senior wingback/linebacker Gage Kennard said. “We’re physical, rallying to the ball a lot, tackling well, and obviously offense, we’ve lost some guys on the offensive line, but people have come back and they’re doing a really good job.”

Mount Carmel heads back on the road this week to face off against Olney.

