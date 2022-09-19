Man facing murder charge in August shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a murder charge in an Evansville shooting from August.

Evansville Police say a man known as “Big Truck” shot and killed Trey McGillicudy.

Police say they’ve identified that person as Brandon Artis.

The shooting happened in late August on Ravenswood Drive near South Benninghof.

Police say a witness even saw the shooting happen.

According to an affidavit, a witness says McGillicudy was a weed dealer and sold weed to Artis.

Police say after McGillicudy was shot the suspect held a woman at gunpoint and stole bags of weed and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police arrested Artis last week on drug dealing and gun-related charges.

