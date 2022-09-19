EWSU customer service window to temporarily close next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say their customer service window in the Civic Center will be closed next week.

That will be closed from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30.

They tell us they will be making some improvements while they are closed.

Utility customers will be able to conduct business by email at //ewsu.com/contact or by calling 812-436-7846.

The customer service window will be back open on Monday, October 3.

