Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher

Students and staff form giant, pink, human ribbon in support of teacher with cancer
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer.

Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon.

It was done as an encouragement to Mrs. Main.

The school shared video of it all on their Facebook page.

