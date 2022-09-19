Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of text message scams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County sheriff’s office says they’ve received reports of people in the county receiving scam text messages.
The messages reportedly claim to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Deputies say if you receive a message that seems fishy, the best thing to do is disregard the message.
