Dispatch: Westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway closed due to motorcycle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night.

Dispatch says it happened along the Llyod Expressway at around 8:20 p.m.

Officials told 14 News the westbound lanes of the expressway are closed at Burkhardt Road.

We will update this story once more information is available.

