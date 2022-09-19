Birthday Club
Dispatch: Westbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway closed due to motorcycle crash

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night.

Dispatch says it happened along the Llyod Expressway at around 8:20 p.m.

Officials told 14 News the westbound lanes of the expressway are closed at Burkhardt Road.

We will update this story once more information is available.

