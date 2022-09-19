Birthday Club
Daryl Hall stopping in Evansville on first solo tour

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daryl Hall will perform at Old National Events Plaza, supporting the release of his first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings).

Longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Todd Rundgren will join Hall as a special guest.

The show is Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $53.00 plus fees and tax.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

