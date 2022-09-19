City of Madisonville gearing up for 2022 Ky. State Disc Golf Championship

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville will be hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this week.

The event is set to begin Sept. 23 and run until Sept. 25.

According to a press release, the championship will be held at both Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park Disc Golf Courses. Professional players and top-level amateur divisions will play three rounds at Mahr Park each day.

Officials say the lower divisions of amateur players will play Saturday and Sunday at City Park.

They say Bluegrass Disc Golf will have a pro shop set up at Madisonville City Park, during the event, and will be open to the public. There you can browse discs, bags and accessories, ask questions and see the live results in the Club House.

Spectators are welcome in both parks but must remain on walking paths or roads and not on the course.

For those who are interested, you can visit BluegrassDiscGolf.org for a full schedule of events and starting times.

