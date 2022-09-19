Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Madisonville gearing up for 2022 Ky. State Disc Golf Championship

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville will be hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this week.

The event is set to begin Sept. 23 and run until Sept. 25.

According to a press release, the championship will be held at both Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park Disc Golf Courses. Professional players and top-level amateur divisions will play three rounds at Mahr Park each day.

Officials say the lower divisions of amateur players will play Saturday and Sunday at City Park.

They say Bluegrass Disc Golf will have a pro shop set up at Madisonville City Park, during the event, and will be open to the public. There you can browse discs, bags and accessories, ask questions and see the live results in the Club House.

Spectators are welcome in both parks but must remain on walking paths or roads and not on the course.

For those who are interested, you can visit BluegrassDiscGolf.org for a full schedule of events and starting times.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews respond to four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Coleman Sheridan
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
Car flips over after accident on Franklin and First.
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges

Latest News

2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges
Henderson Christian Community Outreach
Outreach gets new fridge to help those in need in Henderson
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren playing show in Evansville
Daryl Hall stopping in Evansville on first solo tour
Oakland City University receives $750k Lilly Endowment Grant