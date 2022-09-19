Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews respond to four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and...
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
Coleman Sheridan
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car
Car flips over after accident on Franklin and First.
EPD: No injuries reported after car flips in crash on Franklin St.
Kashia Blanks.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges

Latest News

In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Tri-State woman sharing concerns after issues with solar company
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase