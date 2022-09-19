Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing neglect charges after a two-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The child was taken to St. Vincent Hospital on June 1.

Authorities say 30-year-old Kashia Blanks took the child to the hospital after they became unresponsive in their apartment in the 3800 block of Atlanta Court.

Officials say the child was immediately taken in for surgery to help reduce the swelling in the brain.

According to an affidavit, the child also had bruising and scratches on their back and legs. They say those injuries were not consistent with typical falls and accidents by children.

Officials say the child was later taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for advanced treatment and more surgeries.

The child is reported to have a long road to recovery, including physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The affidavit states that a doctor noted there was a high concern for abuse, including abusive head trauma.

Blanks was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Sunday night.

She is charged with neglect and battery.

Her bond has been set at $75,000.

