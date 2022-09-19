2022 Shepard Lecture Series to host evening with 4 Ind. Appellate Judges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Bar Association and Evansville Bar Foundation will welcome four judges of the Court of Appeals of Indiana to Evansville.

According to a press release, the group will be sharing the court’s 131-year story with the public. The Honorable Randall T. Shepard, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indiana, will be joined by Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Elaine Brown, and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann for the event.

Officials say the four judges will join in a moderated presentation titled, “What has the Court of Appeals brought to the system of justice in Indiana?”

The judges will also share stories from the Court’s newly released historical biographies book, The Court of Appeals of Indiana.

They say the event will be held at the Old Courthouse in the Randall T. Shepard Courtroom, second floor. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m., and is free. Seating is limited.

The event is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and a reception will immediately follow the presentation.

According to a press release, attendees will have the chance to ask the judges questions and to receive complimentary copies for the book.

