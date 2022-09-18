Ursuline nets late goal, to down KWC Women’s soccer

PEPPER PIKE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team erased a first half deficit on Saturday, but in the end lost a 3-2 match against the Ursuline. The Panthers trailed 2-1 at the break, but for a late score swung momentum towards the Arrows.

The Arrows (4-1-1, 2-1-1 GMAC) scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute. The lead did not last long as the Panthers (1-5, 0-3 GMAC) responded with a Chloe Hinchcliffe’s third goal of the season in the 21st minute. The Arrows took 12 first period shots, four being on goal. Kristina Spitzer took advantage at the end of the first half, scoring a goal that gave the Arrows a 2-1 lead at intermission.

In the 56th minute, the Panthers responded again, this time from Bree Owen who recorded her fourth goal of the season to tie the match. Things looked to be heading towards a tie, but the Arrows added a goal in the 77th to win the match. Natalie Hinchcliffe misfired on her attempt to tie the match in the 86th minute as the Panthers suffered the negative result.

Reegan Garrity and Elizabeth Burns combined to make four saves on the afternoon.

The Panthers will travel to Nashville on Wednesday to play Trevecca. The match is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

