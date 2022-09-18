Rain possible Monday morning, near-record heat Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain is possible to start the workweek followed by near-record heat, then a cool-down just in time for fall.

Temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. We will fall back out of the 80s this evening then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by early Monday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front in Iowa this evening then move southeast through Illinois overnight. Some of that rain will then move through the Tri-State beginning very late tonight and continuing through Monday morning, mainly in the northeastern half of our region.

The northern half of the Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe weather, so an isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The greater risk of severe weather will be to our northwest as these storms are expected to weaken by the time they move into our region.

Any showers or storms we do see will push off to the southeast by lunchtime, and Monday afternoon will be sunny. The cold front producing those rain chances will slide just north of the Tri-State, which means our wind direction will not change. Hot air will continue to flow in from the south-southwest Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s to around 90° Monday afternoon, but it will be a little hotter to the southwest if you do not get any rain Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°! The record high temperature for Tuesday is 95°, so it is possible we could tie or even break that record.

Another cold front will move in Wednesday night, and this one will actually swing through the Tri-State. That brings us a slight chance of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the bigger impact will be the shift in our wind direction. Once that cold front passes through, noticeably cooler air will start flowing in from the north, dropping our high temperatures into the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. That cooldown is perfectly timed because Thursday is also the official start of fall!

