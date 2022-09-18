Princeton’s Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces win 2022 WNBA title
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces took home some major championship hardware on Sunday afternoon, winning 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals over the Connecticut Sun.
Young finished with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Aces.
