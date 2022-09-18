Birthday Club
Princeton’s Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces win 2022 WNBA title

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces took home some major championship hardware on Sunday afternoon, winning 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals over the Connecticut Sun.

Young finished with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Aces.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

This is a developing story.

We will have highlights and postgame coverage on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

