Princeton’s Jackie Young and Las Vegas Aces win 2022 WNBA title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces took home some major championship hardware on Sunday afternoon, winning 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals over the Connecticut Sun.

Young finished with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Aces.

[PREVIOUS: Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player]

This is a developing story.

