Ohio Dominican Tops KWC in Four Sets

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team continued its Great Midwest Conference home opening weekend with a matchup against Ohio Dominican on Saturday. After winning the first set, the Panthers fell in four sets to ODU.

The Panthers (2-10, 0-4 GMAC) raced out to an early lead and behind a stretch of six consecutive points, built a 16-7 edge. Ava Rebarchik started the run with a kill while Olivia Patton notched two kills in the rally as well.

ODU made a run at the finish, but the Panthers lead was too great to overcome, winning 25-23 to take a 1-0 lead. Wesleyan held a 11-10 lead in the second set, but Dominican responded with a run of their own to take a 18-14 lead. ODU held off the Panthers run at the end to even the match with a 25-19.

In the third set, Rebarchik, Patton and Diana Wesolosky gave the Panthers back-to-back-to-back kills to take a 15-11 lead. ODU won the next four points to tie the set and seven of eight to take a 18-16 lead. The set remained close, but Dominican won four of the last five points to close out the Panthers 25-20.

ODU closed out the match with a 25-15 win in the fourth set. Both Wesolosky and Patton finished with nine kills. Rebarchik added six kills and three block assists. Karrah Cron dished out 24 assists and 10 digs. Danielle Nelson led defensively with 15 digs.

The Panthers will travel to Hillsdale, Michigan on Friday for a match-up against the Chargers. The match is scheduled to start at 7PM.

