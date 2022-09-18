Nichols, Denbo Set New PRs For UE Cross Country

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville sophomore Justin Nichols (Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy Orange) and junior Emma Denbo (French Lick, Ind./Springs Valley) both cut over more than 30 seconds off of their previous-best 8-K and 5-K times, respectively, on Saturday as the UE cross country teams opened the season at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Nichols dropped 30 seconds off of his personal-best 8-K time in the men’s race, as he finished second on the team to fellow sophomore Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central) with a time of 28:53. Denbo, meanwhile, dropped over a minute and five seconds off of her previous-best 5-K time in the women’s race with a time of 22:07 to place second on the team behind sophomore Ellie Stewart (Lombard, Ill./Glenbard South).

Oulgout led UE’s men’s effort with an 8-K time of 27:24. Fifth-year runner Carson Kline (Terre Haute, Ind./South) was just three seconds behind Nichols to run third on the team, while posting his fastest 8-K time since his sophomore year with a time of 28:56. Freshman Joey Taylor (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) and junior Luke Watts (Austin, Ind./Austin) rounded out UE’s scoring pack.

On the women’s side, Stewart led UE’s efforts in the 5-K with a time of 21:53. Fellow sophomore Kaitlyn Sansone (Fairfield, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) finished 30 seconds behind Denbo to race third for UE, while junior Hannah Bryan (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) was just two seconds off of her personal-best time with a mark of 23:26. Senior Claire Griffy (Salem, Ill./Salem Community) ran fifth for UE, posting her fastest time since her freshman year.

Overall, the UE women finished 17th overall, while the UE men finished 18th. The Purple Aces will take the next two weeks off before returning to competition on Saturday, October 1, when UE will take part in the annual Live In Lou Classic beginning at 9:45 a.m. central.

Courtesy: UE athletics

