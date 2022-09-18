KWC Men’s soccer takes down Malone, on the road

CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - Coming off a rough loss to Walsh, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s soccer team was looking for vengeance on Saturday. They got what they came for, as the Panthers took down Malone 2-1 to nab their first G-MAC win of the season.

Kentucky Wesleyan moves to 4-2-1 (1-1-1 G-MAC) on the year while Malone falls to 2-6 (0-4 G-MAC).

In a game that was played fairly evenly by both sides (MU with the 11-8 shot advantage), Maxten Miller put the Panthers on the board first. He took a pass from his former Daviess Country HS teammate Declan Sandifer and put a screamer in the back of the net in the 19th minute of play. Neither team would notch a goal the rest of the half and the score at the break was 1-0 in favor of the Panthers.

The Pioneers quickly evened things up in the second half, scoring a goal in the 50th minute to make it a 1-1 game. With neither team finding much on offense, the Panthers were granted an indirect free kick in the box in the 74th minute. Theo White took full advantage of the opportunity, taking the pass from Julian Gonzalez and burying it in the back of the net to give Wesleyan the 2-1 lead. KWC controlled the rest of the game to secure the full three points.

Maxten Miller’s goal was his second of the year, while Theo White notched his fourth. Replacing the injured Arthur Hill, Hannes Nilsson was incredible in goal, making seven saves in the game.

Wesleyan won despite being out shot 11-8, as well as being out shot 8-5 in shots-on-goal.

Wesleyan won’t have to travel far for their next game, as they head to Nashville on Wednesday to take on Trevecca Nazarene. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

