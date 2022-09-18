Birthday Club
ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving impaired with child in car

Coleman Sheridan
Coleman Sheridan(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was arrested Saturday night after Indiana State Police troopers say he was driving under the influence.

According to a press release, an ISP trooper clocked the man’s vehicle at 90 mph on I-69 near Morgan Avenue.

Officials with ISP say the vehicle got off I-69 onto SR 66 where he was pulled over.

That driver was identified as Coleman Sheridan.

Officers say Sheridan showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Sheridan had a blood alcohol content of .09%.

According to a press release, Sheridan’s girlfriend and her one-year-old child were passengers in the car.

Troopers say when searching the vehicle, they found several open beer cans with alcohol inside them.

Sheridan was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 5 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated – Endangerment, Level 6 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony
  • Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

