EFD: 4 people taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on E. Columbia St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Saturday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened on East Columbia Street.

They say the call originally came in around 8:20 p.m.

Evansville fire officials told 14 News that four people were taken to the hospital via ambulance. They say three people were inside one of the moving cars, while one was inside the other.

According to officials, all four have serious injuries but are considered non-life threatening.

EFD says the roadway will be closed until the scene is cleaned up.

We will update this story once more information is available.

I see at least three cars involved. At least one person taken to an ambulance via stretcher.



This is right at the intersection of Columbia and Sherman. @14News pic.twitter.com/dg4KKQcfxp — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) September 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.