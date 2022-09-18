Dispatch: Crews respond to accident with injuries on Franklin St.

Birthday Club
Car flips over after accident on Franklin and First.
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says the call originally came in at 3:30 p.m.

Officials say that crash initially came in as needed extrication, but say fire crews determined no extrication was needed.

Our crews on scene say at least two cars were involved, one of them was flipped over.

We will update this story once more information is available.

