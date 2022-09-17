USI men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball revealed its 2022-23 non-conference schedule, beginning with a visit to the University of Missouri on November 7. The 2022-23 home opener is slated for November 13 when USI hosts Southern Illinois University for the first of 14 regular-season contests at Screaming Eagles Arena this year.

“These are some very historical and exciting times at USI and we are fired up to finally release our 2022-23 game schedule to our fans,” said USI Head Coach Stan Gouard. “We have put together a very challenging non-conference schedule against some quality opponents and, as a competitor, I am excited about our schedule.

“The scheduling process was a balancing act of challenging our team and putting them in the fire early as we prepare them for the competitiveness of the Ohio Valley Conference,” concluded Gouard.

In addition to the SIU home opener and an exhibition versus Midway University (November 2), the 2022-23 home schedule includes Loras College (November 18), Anderson College (December 7), Indiana State University (December 11), and St. Mary’s of the Woods College (December 15).

The Screaming Eagles have a very challenging road slate following the season-opener at Missouri. USI follows up the trip to Missouri with visits to the University of Notre Dame (November 16), St. Bonaventure University (November 22) and Bowling Green State University (November 26) as a part of the Gotham Classic.

The Eagles round out the road portion of the non-conference schedule at Western Illinois University (November 30) and at Chicago State University (December 4) before playing in the Indiana Classic (December 19-20) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. USI will play Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue University Ft. Wayne in the December classic.

For 2023-24, Bowling Green and Western Illinois also will be featured on the USI home schedule with return trips.

USI begins the 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule December 29 when it hosts Southeast Missouri State University. The Eagles will have eight more OVC games at Screaming Eagles Arena during the 2023 portion of the schedule (link on USI’s 2022-23 OVC schedule).

In the history of the USI Men’s Basketball program, the Eagles are 98-55 all-time versus the 2022-23 opponents. USI also has a 96-55 regular season mark against its upcoming Division I opponents (0-2 vs. Missouri; 0-3 vs. Southern Illinois University; 1-2 versus Western Illinois; 25-13 vs. Ft. Wayne; 12-5 vs. IUPUI; 2-3 vs. SEMO; 2-1 vs. Eastern Illinois University; 44-20 vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; 3-5 vs. University of Tennessee Martin; 4-0 vs. Lindenwood University; 3-1 vs. Tennessee State University). The schedule also features the renewal of old Great Lakes Valley Conference rivalries with Ft. Wayne (1984-2001) and SIUE (1994-2008).

Courtesy: USI Athletics

