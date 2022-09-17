UE opens on-campus food pantry for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville opened an on-campus food pantry Friday for students facing food insecurity, or even those who just need a snack.

Aces Haven is a student-run food pantry for students that need a little extra help; whether that’s busy commuters, those who forgot to get things they need, or even those facing food insecurity.

The food pantry is located in Neu Chapel on the university’s campus.

The students who run Aces Haven say they want the students who use it to feel cared for when they’re on campus.

“It’s wonderful to think about, that we can help provide those needs,” said Student Government President Shane Ranschaert. “I am someone who is really busy, so I often forget to eat myself.”

Officials say students who are interested in the pantry can come to Aces Haven anytime Neu Chapel is open.

Students who use the pantry will simply scan the QR code on the wall, enter their student email and list everything they took. Organizers say they want the process to be as anonymous as possible so students don’t feel judged.

The pantry has more than just food. They also offer hygiene products, towels, socks and more.

Organizers say they also plan to get winter apparel as the weather starts to cool.

They say they want students to know people are watching out for them.

“That’s our goal in the future, to let kids know that this is a place you can come and you will be taken care of,” said Logistics & Supply Chain Management Club President Abby Johnson.

Officials say the idea of an on-campus food pantry was something that bounced around a bit over the years before the Logistics & Supply Chain Management Club took it over. They plan to run it during the semester, and they’re working on plans to keep it open during winter and summer break.

“Students are excited that this exists,” said Ranschaert. “There are plenty of commuter students who are like, ‘I need some ramen, so let me grab some ramen and eat that for lunch today so I don’t have to drive home and then come back.’ So, it’s been a fantastic resource for us so far.”

Organizers say they have boxes around campus where people can drop off donations. For more information on the program, visit https://www.evansville.edu/need-help/food-pantries.cfm.

