UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police were investigating a potential fraud at a bank drive-thru Friday afternoon.

They say that happened at United Community Main Branch parking lot.

While police were speaking to the driver, deputies say she drove off, leading them on a chase into Uniontown.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say the chase ended at Mill Street near the Uniontown boat ramp.

According to deputies, the suspect sped up to the levee, and was unable to stop.

They say she ended up jumping the levee, flipping her car and crashing. That woman was pronounced dead on scene.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.