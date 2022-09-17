Birthday Club
Kentucky 'Run for the Fallen' event begins in Owensboro

By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People gathered in Owensboro on Saturday morning to see the start of a two-day run to honor those from Kentucky who died during their military service.

The fourth annual Kentucky “Run for the Fallen” started with a ceremony at Smothers Park. The route stretches 110 miles, and every two miles the runners stop while people read off the names of fallen Kentucky soldiers.

Organizers say they will have around 18 people running at different times along the route. On Saturday, they’ll stop for the night in Greenville, and the route ends Sunday at the veterans cemetery in Hopkinsville. Organizers say they’re eager to honor those who have served.

“Yesterday I was so anxious, not worried so much, but just excited to do this because I’m a veteran myself so to honor my brothers and sisters in arms, it’s just the most amazing feeling that I hope to pass down to my children,” Kentucky Honor and Remember State Director Charlotte Ball said.

Click here to see the runners’ progress.

Organizers encourage people to come out and cheer them on as they move through your area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

