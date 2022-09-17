Heating up despite a chance of rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures have been running just a few degrees above average recently, but we could see record heat in the week ahead along with a cool-down just in time for the first day of fall.

Our temperatures peaked in the mid 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s tonight, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s thanks to hot air flowing in from the south-southwest at around 5 to 9 mph.

A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front passes just north of the Tri-State. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be completely ruled out, mainly north of I-64, but the best chance of severe weather will be further north into central Illinois and Indiana.

Because that cold front is not expected to actually pass through the Tri-State, our wind direction will remain unchanged, and the flow of hot air from the south will continue through the middle of the week. that will push our temperatures into the low 90s Monday afternoon and mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. The record high for Tuesday is 95°, so it is very possible we will tie or break that record. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values may reach the upper 90s to near 100°.

Another cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday. That cold front will actually pass through our region, ushering in cooler, drier air for the second half of the week. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That cool-down is perfectly timed because Thursday is also the first day of fall!

