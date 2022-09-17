Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign

Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.(Urupong via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A California man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for cyberstalking multiple young women in a “sextortion” campaign while he was an active-duty member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that 26-year-old Johao Miguel Chavarri, also known as Michael Frito, stalked and sent anonymous threatening communications to numerous victims from May 2019 to February 2021.

Authorities said Chavarri, a Torrance, California, resident, often used the name “Frito,” contacted victims on social media platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. He would comment on users’ appearance and suggest having a relationship in which he would pay the users to send him photos or videos.

According to the Justice Department, some people initially agreed to Chavarri’s requests and sent him nude, sexually explicit or compromising photos. But when some refused or stopped communicating with him online, Chavarri would harass, threaten and extort the users through numerous online accounts.

In most cases, he threatened to publish sexual photos and videos of the users online or on pornography websites and to their family, friends and employers.

Authorities said Chavarri was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

The FBI Los Angeles Field Office, Long Beach Resident Agency, investigated the case with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Van drives into large sinkhole on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
Michael Hines
Man shot twice in Owensboro, arrest made
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anterrico Momon.
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
UE open on-campus food pantry for students
UE opens on-campus food pantry for students