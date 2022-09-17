Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was confined to a few structures but heavy smoke poured through adjacent businesses including the pet hotel called Cat Place LA, where 17 cats perished and two were rescued.

The injured firefighter was being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van drives into large sinkhole on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Amador Alonzo III
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest
Glendle Cain
OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

Latest News

Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
City of Madisonville hosting Harvest Fest community event
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides