City of Madisonville hosting Harvest Fest community event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville is kicking off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event.

According to a Facebook post, community members are invited to gather at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest.

The event is on now until 5 p.m., and will include music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.

They say people can also participate in a Hay Bale contest by driving through and voting for their favorite one.

Community members will also be able to enjoy tractor rides, corn mazes and even jumping into a corn pit.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.