Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Madisonville hosting Harvest Fest community event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville is kicking off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event.

According to a Facebook post, community members are invited to gather at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest.

The event is on now until 5 p.m., and will include music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.

They say people can also participate in a Hay Bale contest by driving through and voting for their favorite one.

Community members will also be able to enjoy tractor rides, corn mazes and even jumping into a corn pit.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van drives into large sinkhole on West Franklin Street early Friday morning.
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
Devin Morrison
Affidavit: Baby had healing ribs in addition to fatal head injuries
Amador Alonzo III
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest
Glendle Cain
OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment

Latest News

Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash
UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase
Bruce's Home Run! is book dedicated to the victims of the Dec. 10 tornado.
Dawson Springs teen writes children’s book about December 2021 tornado
UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash
UCSO: Fraud suspect leads police on chase, dies in crash